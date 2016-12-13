"It's important to complete your enrollment as soon as possible to have access to the widest range of plan options available," MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole said.

"Current customers can renew or change their private plan during the annual open enrollment period," she said in the release. "If you are satisfied with your current plan and it is available next year, your coverage will automatically renew."

MNsure reminds Minnesotans to use the comparison shopping tool. This tool allows consumers to evaluate plans to see what's the right fit for them based on their personal health and their projected total cost of care in 2017. They can also see if they qualify for financial help.

MNsure has extended Contact Center hours in the days leading up to the deadline:

• Monday through Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Thursday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Additionally, the online MNsure marketplace will have extended hours. Beginning Monday, the marketplace is available 24 hours daily, continuing through Saturday at 6 p.m., at which time it closes for system updates.

Minnesotans who do not enroll by the Dec. 15 deadline will have until Jan. 31 to secure health care coverage for 2017. Those who enroll by Dec. 31 will have coverage that starts Feb. 1, and those who enroll by Jan. 31 will have coverage that starts March 1. It is important to note that consumers must pay their first month's premium on time for their coverage to start on these days.