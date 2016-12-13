Camp Ripley: Community outreach inspires toy giveaway

Family Assistance Centers throughout the National Guard provide a variety of referral based services to geographically-dispersed families and retirees. Around the holidays, they assist in fielding inquiries about what resources are available to help where needed.

Since the middle of November, employees of Camp Ripley have volunteered their contributions to food and toy drives as well as other donations which will be spread in communities throughout the central Minnesota area.

This year, as in years past, Camp Ripley will host an annual toy and gift giveaway open house which will be held on the TACC drill floor from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 15.

"It's important to reach out to those less fortunate when you can; everyone goes through a tough spot here and there," said Col. Scott St. Sauver, Camp Ripley garrison commander.

The collection of donations given by Camp Ripley comes from the service members and civilians that make up the full-time staff as well as the traditional guardsman that donate over drill weekends.

Additionally, toys for the giveaway event come from various businesses and organizations that reach out through the installation as a resources for providing some assistance the men and women who help keep our country safe.

Camp Ripley contributions to the community over the past several years have included the toy giveaway, the filling of over 100 holiday gift tags, hundreds of dollars and pounds of nonperishable goods for the food shelf.

Family Assistance Center Staff will be available to answer questions and provide resources for those in attendance.