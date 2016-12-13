Pets of the Week
Penny Mae came to HART as a stray with her kittens. Penny Mae is a sleek tortoiseshell manx. She's a curious, friendly girl who enjoys attention. Penny Mae is also playful and fun. She is ready to meet you and come home with you!
Donut came to HART to find a new home because her owners could no longer care for her. Donut was described as playful and cuddly in her previous home. She did well with cats and children. Donut needs work on house training, but she's a smart girl who knows "sit," "shake," and "lay down." She would be a great family pet!
For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.