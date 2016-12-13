Pets of the Week

Donut came to HART to find a new home because her owners could no longer care for her. Donut was described as playful and cuddly in her previous home. She did well with cats and children. Donut needs work on house training, but she's a smart girl who knows "sit," "shake," and "lay down." She would be a great family pet!

For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.