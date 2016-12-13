Reno Wells recognized for work in Cass County

2017 AMC President Gary Hendrickx, a Swift County commissioner, presented awards Dec. 5 to Wells and several county employees at the association's annual conference in Minneapolis. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials.

Wells, who has 37 years of service to the county, served 30 of those years as the Cass County probation director/probation officer. Wells was recognized by Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers with the Al Reker Distinguished Service Award. Contributions include Cass County/Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Wellness Court collaborative court systems and relationships. For seven years, he served as the health, human and veteran services director increasing access to service delivery to customers throughout Cass County, assured priorities of

aspects in public health such as emergency preparedness and the Women, Infants, and Children program; human services such expansion of safety in child protection to comply with Governor's Task Force; and veterans services such as developing an assistant veterans services officer during his directorship.

A Cass County deputy sheriff, part-time peace officer licensed for 35 years, he worked with key stakeholders including advisory committee, county elected officials, Association of Minnesota Counties, county/tribal cooperation and public. He also was in the United States military services in the United States Army Reserves for 30 years. Contributions to his community include volunteering as area fire and rescue firefighter and emergency response. He served the local townships in a capacity at the local, district and state level for the past 32 years.