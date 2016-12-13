Family preserves 500 acres of wildlife habitat

Over the years, the Flemmers assembled 13 parcels into a 500-acre complex of wetlands, one small lake in its entirety, and about 5 miles of shoreline along Island Lake, Mud Lake and a creek that spans the two lakes.

During that time, the Flemmers enjoyed the migratory and nesting birds that inhabited these sheltered places, a news release stated. They knew undeveloped shoreline provided buffers that help maintain water quality and fish habitat. And they valued the wildlife that needs uninterrupted space that their property, which equates to about 1 square mile of open lands, provides for them.

Back in 1995, Arlene Flemmer first contacted the Minnesota Land Trust to inquire about protecting her Crow Wing County land forever. After a 20-year period while the family sorted out its goals, a conservation easement was put in place to protect the sensitive shoreline and prevent the land from being divided into smaller parcels that would destroy the quality of the wildlife habitat, the release stated.

"The conservation easement is a dream come true for my parents, and we're so glad the Minnesota Land Trust is here to do this for them," commented Arlene's son Drake, who participated in the celebratory signing, in the release.

"Some projects take a while to complete for a variety of reasons, and this one spanned a particularly long period of time. But it was definitely worth the wait," added Minnesota Land Trust Executive Director Kris Larson in the release. "It's a big win for the public because the property's extensive forest and wetland systems contribute to such a large wildlife habitat network, and to the water quality on Island and Mud lakes."

This permanent conservation easement was made possible thanks to the Flemmer family, and funding provided by members of the Minnesota Land Trust and the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

The Minnesota Land Trust is a membership-based nonprofit organization. Its mission is to protect and restore Minnesota's most vital natural lands to provide wildlife habitat, clean water, outdoor experiences and scenic beauty for generations to come. The organization has completed 512 conservation projects statewide, protecting about 50,000 acres of natural and scenic land and over a million feet of fragile shoreline.

A conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or other qualified agency that limits certain uses of land to protect its conservation values. Landowners continue to own and enjoy the land and pay property taxes. Once created, the conservation easement is binding on all future owners of the property. Visit www.mnland.org for more information.