Recycle holiday lights for charity

The copper found in old extension cords and holiday lights is recycled through Kenwood Enterprises, keeping these materials out of the county landfill. Proceeds from the recycled materials are donated to local charities.

"We have collected almost 23,000 pounds since 2010 when the program started," stated Jeff Hilborn of Sunrise Sertoma in a news release. More than $4,600 has been raised since the program began to help purchase meals at soup kitchens and local food shelves in the Brainerd lakes area.

Several local partners are participating by providing collection containers at businesses, making it easier for people to drop off old holiday lights and extension cords throughout Crow Wing County.

Drop-off sites are:

• Brainerd Ace Hardware, Brainerd.

• Holiday Stationstore, Mill Avenue, Brainerd.

• Carlson Hardware, Nisswa.

• Holiday Stationstore, Crosslake.

• Consolidated Telephone Company, Baxter/Brainerd.

• Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Baxter/Brainerd.

• Crosby-Ironton Courier, Crosby.

• Northland Arboretum, Baxter/Brainerd.

• Crosslake Ace Hardware, Crosslake.

• Pequot Super Valu, Pequot Lakes.

• Crow Wing County Sanitary Landfill , Brainerd.

• Pequot Lakes Visitors Center, Pequot Lakes.

• Emily Ace Hardware, Emily.

• Riverwood Bank, Baxter.

For more information, email land.services@crowwing.us or call 218-824-1010.