Crow Wing County Board: County reduces tax levy for 7th year

Not since 2008 have Crow Wing County taxpayers been asked to pay a smaller tax levy in total dollars than the one certified for 2017. Of the county's $83.2 million budget, $34,385,687 will come from taxes paid by county property owners. This represents a .12 percent decrease over last year's levy—or $41,312 less.

No other local government in state history has accomplished seven consecutive decreases in its levy, according to Tim Houle, county administrator. Next year's decrease also lowered the county's per capita tax levy to the lowest among four other area counties, including Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs and Morrison.

The resolution was a bookend on the county's annual public hearing on its budget and levy, once known as a "truth in taxation" hearing. The hearing is an opportunity for members of the public to weigh in on the county's decision-making concerning its budget priorities and taxing authority.

Just two residents took that opportunity, and both were representatives of the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation, there to ask for an increase in the organization's appropriation. No amendment was made by a commissioner to honor that request.

A motion to approve the resolution passed 3-2, after two discussion points arising in the board's deliberations produced "no" votes from commissioners Paul Thiede and Rosemary Franzen.

A change in the Crow Wing County Housing and Residential Authority's budget proposal led to a series of questions from Thiede, who expressed concern about a $40,000 budget increase to pay toward a shared housing rehabilitation coordinator with the Brainerd HRA.

"I do not like surprises, and that HRA issue was a big one and it came at a very late hour," Thiede said by phone after the meeting, adding "unsatisfactory answers" concerning the increase led him to vote against the resolution. His "no" vote was not a reflection of the work done by staff that continued the negative levy trend, he said.

Franzen explained after the meeting her "no" vote was due to a lack of clarity concerning County Attorney Don Ryan's budget proposal.

Just before the board voted Tuesday night, Ryan informed the board neither his original budget proposal nor his amended budget proposal were included in the final budget recommendation. He drafted a memo to Houle and Jason Rausch, finance director, explaining if he chose to appeal his budget—a move permitted due to Ryan's status as an elected official—it would be based upon his original submission calling for an additional attorney and legal assistant. Ryan was unavailable for comment Tuesday for further explanation.

Change in HRA budget discussed

Jennifer Bergman, executive director of the Crow Wing County HRA, took to the podium to answer Thiede's questions about the budget. Thiede said the original budget proposal showed an increase in spending of $40,000, not the $73,000 in the final proposal. Bergman explained the budget increase would support the salary of the shared staff person, while $33,000 from the organization's unreserved fund balance would go toward a project intended to support veterans housing.

"This is funny math, in my estimation," Thiede said. "I feel a little bit like we entered into projects and then all of a sudden the tails of that project get bigger."

Bergman also noted the spend down of the fund balance represented a concerted effort by the HRA board to ensure the balance was not higher than necessary.

"We need to get this money out in the county and working," Bergman said.

Another change in the HRA budget proposal—which required a new version of the levy resolution be distributed to commissioners prior to the vote—eliminated a proposed increase for BLAEDC's appropriation. Sheila Haverkamp, executive director of BLAEDC, implored the board to take a second look at that appropriation, which decreased from $66,200 in 2008 to $61,800 in 2016. Haverkamp requested the board consider appropriating $77,000 in 2017.

Haverkamp was joined by Paul Means, president of the BLAEDC board of directors and chairman of RiverWood Bank.

"When I look at the tax base of the county, I know BLAEDC has helped to grow that over the years," Means said. "Money you give to BLAEDC is part of an investment in the community to increase that tax base. ... It's not really an expense, it's an investment."

When the resolution was approved, no change to BLAEDC's appropriation occurred and the budget increase for the HRA went forward as well.

What do the taxes pay for?

The property tax levy is one source of revenue that supports the county's budget. Funding from the state and federal government, as well as revenue garnered from fees for service and investments, make up the remainder of the county's revenue sources—$45,982,287 is expected from these sources in 2017.

The largest portion of levy dollars will be spent on public safety, which accounts for 26 percent of the $34.38 million levy. Funding for community services makes up 22 percent of the levy, an increase of 5 percent over last year's budget. The highway department's portion will be 6 percent in 2017, which is 4 percent less than 2016. This decrease can be attributed to the passage of the local option sales tax, the revenue from which supports highway maintenance, and the simultaneous elimination of $1.3 million of levy dollars that once paid for that maintenance.

Among the remaining portion, 15 percent will cover debt payments, 12 percent to administrative services, 10 percent to governance services, 5 percent to land services and the final 4 percent will pay for capital projects.

Although the county's levy is set to decrease overall, this will not translate to lowered taxes for all county residents. There are several other factors—including the value of one's property and the levies set by other taxing authorities, such as the city and school district in which a resident lives—that affect property taxes. A significant increase in one's property value over 2016 could result in higher county taxes. While the property tax levy represents the size of a hypothetical pie, Houle said, the size of the piece for which an individual property owner is responsible is based upon a property's assessed value.

In Crosslake, for example, an owner of a seasonal recreational property of average value—$376,500—paid $1,264 in county taxes in 2016. With no change in value, the owner will pay $46 less in county taxes in 2017. The owner of a commercial/industrial property in Baxter valued at $1,063,100 paid $6,884 in 2016, but will pay $248 less in 2017 with the same value. In Brainerd, the owner of a residential homestead property valued at $101,200 paid $240 to the county in 2016 and will save $9 in 2017.

Rausch also worked the numbers showing expected tax bills if the value of those same properties changed at the average rate countywide—a 2.42 percent increase. In all three examples, those hypothetical property owners could still expect to pay less toward the county portion of their property taxes.