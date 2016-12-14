Police investigating bullying claims at Forestview

"It's hard for him," Jenny Northington said. "And the school doesn't seem to be doing too much about it."

The bullying at school has been directed at any student who is biracial like Isaiah, Jenny Northington said. Two boys are responsible for the racist comments, she said, and a group of about a half-dozen students have been bullying Isaiah.

The two boys in question dressed up as ketchup and mustard bottles on Halloween, Jenny Northington said. They wore pointed hats which resembled Ku Klux Klan hats, she said.

"They were running around all day on Halloween telling every mixed-race or African-American student at school that they were with the KKK and their family was going to kill them," Jenny Northington said.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted confirmed the department is actively investigating Northington's comments.

It was uncomfortable for Isaiah to talk about his experiences, Jenny Northington said, so he didn't tell his parents at first. About a week before Halloween, Isaiah told his sixth-grade counselor about the bullying, she said. She and her husband weren't told about the bullying until Isaiah told them three weeks later, she said.

"We should have known," Northington said. "And that should have been addressed immediately."

Principal Jon Anderson said he spoke with Northington about her concerns, but can't speak specifically about the issue. In general, the No. 1 priority at the school is a safe, nurturing, supportive learning environment, he said, and staff keep an eye out for bullying throughout the school. Staff consistently tell students to be responsible and teach them how to resolve conflict.

"We do a lot because we understand this is the age of development where a lot of that social stuff happens," Anderson said.

Often in middle school, students equate conflict with bullying, Anderson said. In the majority of the school's bullying investigations, the bullying is actually relationship conflict, he said.

"This comes with the developmental territory of kids sometimes saying some inappropriate, disrespectful things to each other," Anderson said.

There are bullying forms available throughout the school for students to report bullying if they see it, Anderson said. Once it's reported, the school investigates the report by speaking with the reporting student, the student perpetrating the bullying and any witnesses, if possible, he said. Then staff determine the next course of action, which could include conflict resolution or disciplinary action.

"We work very hard to make sure that when kids walk into this building, this is an environment that kids know they're going to be treated with respect," Anderson said. "And expect that they're going to treat each other with respect."

Willie Severson, director of schools for the school district, said he spoke with Northington about her complaint. While he can't speak specifically about the issue, he said the district doesn't tolerate bullying in any form.

"Our response to any parent is that we have very strong policies about bullying and harassment," Severson said.

If a parent brings a bullying complaint to Severson, his first step is to notify the building principal, he said. Often, the principal isn't aware of the situation, he said, but he expects the principal to deal with it immediately, which they do. After speaking with the principal, Severson will check in with the parent, he said. He tells the parent to contact him if they feel the complaint isn't handled properly.

"We do not look the other way or condone it," Severson said.

Usually, 99 percent of bullying complaints are handled at the building level and don't involve the district, Severson said. District staff and administrators are well-equipped to deal with bullying, he said, and receive annual training on how to handle bullying.

"It's something that's always at the forefront," Severson said. "Because nobody wants their child to go to school and experience this."

Jenny Northington understands the school can't tell her if the students have been disciplined or not, due to privacy concerns. Still, she doesn't think the students in question should be allowed back to the school, as school employees told her the bullying has been a problem all school year.

"To me, that makes me sick," Northington said. "Why are they still there?"

Isaiah's self-confidence has been low because of the bullying, Jenny Northington said, and she doesn't want this experience to cause permanent problems for him.

"This is a very important age for them," Northington said. "It's definitely not something they should be dealing with."

Northington said she wonders what the parents of these students are doing about the bullying, or if they're encouraging the behavior. Northington, who is white, and her husband Lester, who is black, still deal with discrimination, but Isaiah shouldn't face the same, she said.

"There's a lot of ignorant, small-minded people out there," Northington said. "It's a matter of learning how to face it and still be positive."

The district has referred Isaiah to the Middle Level Alternative Program at the Brainerd Learning Center, Jenny Northington said. Isaiah has had attendance issues this year due to an illness, she said, and he fell behind in school. Jenny has pulled Isaiah out of school until he starts at the BLC, she said, which isn't ideal, but she couldn't send him to Forestview knowing he was being bullied.

The Northingtons moved from Fargo to Brainerd to be closer to Jenny's parents, she said, but now she's questioning that decision because of what Isaiah is going through. Overall, Forestview is a great school with a great staff, Northington said, but there are still some bad apples in the barrel.