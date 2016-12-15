The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday approved its 2017 budget and property tax levy, which included action as the township board for the district, otherwise known as Unorganized Territory. With more than 5,000 residents, the area is the third largest population center in the county, although it is not organized into a township or city.

The 2017 levy for the FAD will be $755,651, an increase of $42,983 over the 2016 property tax levy.

County Administrator Tim Houle said the tax increase is driven by an expected need to increase funds available for maintenance of township roads within the district.

"There's a lot of cul-de-sac roads, which I think developers kind of like, and maybe even homeowners kind of like, but from a public infrastructure point of view, they're very difficult," Houle said by phone Wednesday. "It is very cost inefficient to maintain those as opposed to through routes."

Houle said as part of comprehensive transportation planning for the area, County Engineer Tim Bray recognized a potential shortfall in funding.

"We believe that the funding we currently have for the First Assessment District may not be adequate to support that transportation infrastructure the way we think it should be supporting it moving forward," Houle said.

In addition to these expected transportation needs, the district experienced a slight decrease in the cost of fire coverage for Unorganized Territory, from $169,118 to $167,313. The Brainerd Fire Department provides fire coverage for the area.

The Second Assessment District, which covers a smaller area—both by size and population—in the former Dean Lake Township, saw a slight decrease in its property tax levy. In 2016, the levy was $64,999. For 2017, the county will collect $64,419 as the township board for the area.

**UPDATE**

This story was updated to reflect accurate information concerning the cost of fire coverage. The original story stated the cost of fire coverage increased. In fact, it decreased between 2016 and 2017. The Dispatch regrets the error.