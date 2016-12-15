Highway 169 in Zimmerman to partially close Dec. 19-20

Lanes will close from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The closures are needed while crews install new signal system components at the busy Highway 169/County Road 4 intersection.

The work is part of a larger project to improve County Road 4 and the Highway 169/County Road 4 intersection in Zimmerman. When complete, the project will improve traffic flow, safety and accessibility at the intersection.

The project is being led by Sherburne County. Contact Sherburne County or visit www.co.sherburne.mn.us/publicworks/transport/constructionProjects.php for more information.

Visit www.511mn.org for real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota.

For information on state road projects in Sherburne County and Central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3 or follow MnDOT District 3 on Twitter @MnDOTCentral.