The commission authorized airport director Steve Wright to develop a lease with Life Link III based on recommendations he had presented. The lease will come back to the commission at its January meeting for approval.

The commission learned at its August meeting about Life Link III's plans to put a base at the airport. North Memorial Air Care already provides medical aircraft services at the airport, but Life Link III determined the need for medical transports can support two providers, said Josh Howell, vice president of operations with Life Link III.

The six Life Link III bases are in Alexandria, Blaine, Cloquet, Hibbing and Willmar, as well as Rice Lake, Wis. Two helicopters would be housed at the Brainerd base, Howell said, along with a fixed-wing aircraft which moves from base to base depending on where it's needed.

The base will employ one manager, five full-time nurses, five full-time paramedics, four full-time pilots and two full-time mechanics, for a total of 17 employees, Howell said. If a second operation is added to the Brainerd base in the future, there would be 16 additional jobs.

Life Link III was able to find a hangar developer, Sutton Development Company, that already holds a long-term lease at the airport, Wright said. The two companies came to an agreement that would assign the Sutton Development Company lease to Life Link III. More provisions will need to be added to the agreement in order to fit the needs of Life Link III, he said. Life Link III wants to have a 24-hour crew base, so square footage will need to be added to the lease. The Life Link III lease will be a 10-year term with the ability to renew the lease for an additional 10 years. The current Sutton lease is a 30-year term, with the ability to renew for an additional 10 years.

"Not as long of a term, maybe a shorter term," Wright said. "But yet with the activity that would come in because of that new operation, we would end up getting the same amount of revenue over time."

Once the lease is assigned to Life Link III, the lease with Sutton Development Company is terminated, Wright said.

The Life Link III helicopter will be taking off and landing closer to the runway than the North Memorial Air Care helicopter, said recreational pilot and airport tenant Mike Peterson. He encouraged the airport to talk about safety and existing flight procedures, as there will be more helicopters coming and going from the airport.

"Some of the operational issues could be addressed right in the lease," Wright said.

Life Link III will probably have local pilots work at the Brainerd base, Howell said. The company knows it will need to comply with existing procedures and regulations, he said, and they're happy to do it.

"We'll do what we need to do to make sure it's a safe operation," Howell said.

In other business, the commission talked about commission member terms and which ones were expiring. Commission member Rachel Reabe Nystrom said the two Crow Wing County appointees to the commission, Don Jacobson and Trudi Amundson, have agreed to serve another 3-year term on the commission. Jacobson and Amundson are both pilots, Nystrom said, which gives them a unique insight into airport operations.

"It's a good mix," Nystrom said.

Nystrom, who serves as the Crow Wing County Board commissioner on the airport commission, has two years remaining on her term. On the city of Brainerd side, commission member and Brainerd City Council President Gary Scheeler will be replaced in 2017, as he lost his bid for re-election in November.

The Brainerd City Council previously established a 2-term limit for city appointees to committees, Scheeler said. City appointee and commission chair Andy Larson's term ends on June 20, 2017, Scheeler said, at which time a new appointment will have to be made.

The other commission members thanked Scheeler for his service on the commission. Scheeler said he enjoyed his time on the commission.