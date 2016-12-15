Search
    Senior calendar

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:17 p.m.

    The Center

    803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

    218-829-9345

    TheBrainerdCenter.com

    For the week of Dec 19-23

    Monday

    8 a.m. - Card Recycling

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

    9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Hamburger w/bun, baked beans, cole slaw, pudding, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

    1:15 p.m. - Cribbage

    Tuesday

    8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft

    8 a.m. - Toymakers

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork loin, parslied potatoes, creamed peas, dinner roll, cake, milk

    1 p.m. - Progressive 500

    1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting

    2 p.m. - Mahjong

    5 p.m. - Dominos

    6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge

    6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving

    Wednesday

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9 a.m. - Hand & Foot

    9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong

    9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling

    9:30 a.m. - Writers Group

    10 a.m. - Knitting

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Chicken chow mein, rice noodles, Japanese vegetables, Mandarin orange gelatin, brownie, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Bingo

    Thursday

    8-10 a.m. - Donut Day

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, fruit cobbler, milk

    11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing

    Noon-3 p.m. - Watercolor

    1 p.m. - Scrabble

    Friday

    8 a.m. - Card Recycling

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    10 a.m. - Creative Coloring

    10 a.m. - Whist

    11 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Spaghetti w/Italian meat sauce, lettuce salad, cauliflower, garlic bread, apricots, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

    1 p.m. - Progressive 500

    1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Australia"

