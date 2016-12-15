Senior calendar
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com
For the week of Dec 19-23
Monday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m. - Zumba
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Hamburger w/bun, baked beans, cole slaw, pudding, milk
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1:15 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork loin, parslied potatoes, creamed peas, dinner roll, cake, milk
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting
2 p.m. - Mahjong
5 p.m. - Dominos
6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge
6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving
Wednesday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
9 a.m. - Hand & Foot
9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong
9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - Writers Group
10 a.m. - Knitting
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Chicken chow mein, rice noodles, Japanese vegetables, Mandarin orange gelatin, brownie, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
Thursday
8-10 a.m. - Donut Day
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, fruit cobbler, milk
11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing
Noon-3 p.m. - Watercolor
1 p.m. - Scrabble
Friday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - Creative Coloring
10 a.m. - Whist
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Spaghetti w/Italian meat sauce, lettuce salad, cauliflower, garlic bread, apricots, milk
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Australia"