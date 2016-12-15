So every kid has a gift to open for Christmas

Ledoux, along with hundreds of low-income families with children in need, lined up Thursday at the Brainerd National Guard Armory for the distribution of gifts. Between the two programs, around 1,000 boys and girls through age 15 will have a gift to open for the holidays.

The Toys of Kids program is run by the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League and the Angel Tree is run by the Brainerd Salvation Army—along with the help of several volunteers.

Ledoux said this is the family's third year coming to the armory for help.

"This is pretty much the only gifts my children get," Ledoux said, of Brainerd, who has children ages 9, 4, 2 and 10 months. "This program has been really helpful to our family. The holidays are financially hard.

"We try to make it not about the gifts, but I don't want my children to feel bad as other kids get Christmas presents and they don't. This is nice and makes my children happy."

Ledoux said the gift cards from Cub Foods also will help feed the family for the holidays. Ledoux said her husband is self-employed so each year the Christmas budget is dependant on how he does at work.

Ledoux said her 4-year-old had lead poisoning one year and she can't have any gifts with lead in them, which are typically the cheaper presents.

Sisters Vanessa and Nereida Hernandez, who each have two children and live in Brainerd, are appreciative of the programs.

"It's amazing how much they help families," Vanessa Hernandez said. Hernandez said she recently moved into a house and has had financial issues for the past three months. She also said her son's birthday is in January, so she will save one of the Christmas gifts for his birthday.

Nereida Hernandez said the program has been a blessing, especially last year. She said she had to have emergency surgery and was out of work for awhile, so it was nice to have programs in the community to help make the holidays more joyful for her children.

Sara Isle of Brainerd, who has four children ages 6, 5, 4 and 1 ½, and her significant other David Sims, also were in line to pick up packages and gift cards.

"This means a lot to my children," Isle said. "This gives them something to open on Christmas Day. ... If it wasn't for this program, my children wouldn't have much. ... This makes them happier."

Sims said the programs are beneficial to low-income families, who don't have a lot of money to spend on their children.

"It makes a difference," he said.

Volunteers with the Marine Corps and Salvation Army were all smiles Thursday as they helped families who waited in line to pick up their packages. The toys from the Marine Corps were packaged in green bags and the gift items from the Salvation Army bags were packaged in black bags. All the bags were lined up on each side of the armory' gymnasium and numbered.

Most of the families came in at 8 a.m. and another rush was at 1 p.m. Families had to register for the packages prior to distribution day to be qualified. Leading up to the holiday season, the Salvation Army and Marine Corps reached out to the community, asking for donations for the families. The Marine Corps' Toys for Kids program, solely collects toy donations and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program collects clothing, gift cards and other items.

Lts. Grant and Jaclyn Holloway of the Salvation Army in the Brainerd lakes area organized the Angel Tree program as families came in.

"These programs help make life easier on these families," Grant Holloway said. "We have a great partnership with the Marine Corps League. This year we received enough donations so every child has a gift."

Holloway said they see repeat families over the years, but also many new families who need help. On the Salvation Army side, they served 600 families with more than 1,000 children. Holloway said they have one family this year with three children, who just got custody of another two children and needed help in providing all the children with gifts.

The Salvation Army functions to "feed, clothe, comfort and care" and Holloway said support from the community is important. Holloway said there are many families who need help and support to make their lives better.

"If we didn't do this there would be kids who wouldn't have any gifts to open on Christmas morning," Steve Amerud, the Toys for Kids chairman, said. "We try to fill the bags as close as possible of what the families want. When families register they have a first choice and a second choice on what their children want."

Amerud said he starts organizing everything for the program in August and is usually done in February.

"It's like a part-time job," he said. "It's a lot of work, but when you think of all the big, sparkling eyes on the kids on Christmas morning when they open their gift, makes it all worth it."

Jim Schubert with the Marine Corps League helped start the program back in the early '80s. Schubert said the program began in a garage and they helped 84 children. He said volunteers purchased the gifts, wrapped them and delivered them to families. Schubert said in the beginning they did their Toys for Kids and the Salvation Army did their donation drive and the two organizations decided to partner with each other.

"They got out of the toy business and we got out of the clothing business," Schubert said."We've had a great partnership. We haven't delivered the gifts for years."

Jack Huber of the Marine Corps League said since the organization began sponsoring the Toys For Kids program it has grown immensely.This year the program served 476 families—with 976 children—who signed up to receive toys.

"This is important because it is for the kids," Huber said. "We all have had families or know someone who have hard times and this is a way we can all help."

Huber said they had up to 30 volunteers who helped bag all the toys for the families and then who helped distribute the toys.

Lutheran Social Services and Tri-County Community Action set up informational booths at the armory Thursday to help families. Shawn Moeller of LSS said they had applications available for families who were in need of energy assistance and information about its HOPE housing program for those struggling with rent or needing help to get into an affordable home.

Sophie Rardin-Evans of TCC said family service workers help families with various resources with hooking them up housing, food support, health care assistance and loans. TCC also communicates with families about programs, like Toys for Kids program.