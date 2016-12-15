Cats available for adoption at HART

HART will be running a promotion on these cats Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All adoption fees will be $30 plus a $50 spay/neuter deposit (refundable when the surgery is done). The adoptee will be responsible for the cost of the spay or neuter and follow-up vaccinations and vet care.

The cats have been feline leukemia tested, vaccinated and treated for fleas and ear mites and now ready for a home for Christmas.

These cats range in ages from about 4 months to 5 years. They have lived their entire life in a colony so are timid but friendly. They will need a loving home to make them feel welcome and safe.

There will be no early adoptions on these cats. Promotion starts 11 a.m. Friday and runs through 2 p.m. Sunday.

HART reserves the right to refuse any adoptions if it is not the right home for that animal.