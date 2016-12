A 20-year-old Brainerd woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 25 and 28th Street SE in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department reported 20-year-old Alexia Magnan was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center. The other driver, Julia Johnson, 56, Brainerd, had no apparent injuries.