State patrol reports fatal crash Friday on Business Highway 371

The driver of the Mack semitrailer, identified as Douglas W. Calkins, 59, Deerwood, had no apparent injuries.

The Honda was traveling south on Business Highway 371. The semitrailer was traveling north on the same highway. The Honda began to drift over the centerline and collided with the semi near the front axle, according to the crash report.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.