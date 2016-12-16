Woman, 4-year-old son involved in rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Courtney M. Meyer, 25, of Pierz, was traveling at 1:34 p.m. west on Highway 27 near South Platte River Drive in a 1998 Dodge Ram at the time of the crash. The truck lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled over onto its roof before coming to a stop. The road was icy at the time, according to the crash report.

Meyer was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Her 4-year-old son, Nelson L. Meyer, was uninjured in the crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.