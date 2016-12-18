Not out of order: BHS grad heading to law school

Hirai, 19, is slated to graduate from the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities in May and plans to start law school in the fall of 2017. He graduated from BHS in 2015.

The average age at most of the law schools Hirai has been accepted to is about 25, he said, so it'll be a change for him. He's been accepted to law school at Pennsylvania State University, Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Saint Paul and George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He's waiting to hear back from his first choice, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and his second choice, University of Chicago Law School before he makes his decision.

Hirai imagines his youth in law school will be similar to when he was a freshman in college, he said. In classes with juniors and seniors, his ideas weren't given as much weight, he said, but he suspects it'll be different in law school.

"I think once it's law school, the maturity is up," Hirai said. "In law school, they know if you get in, there's a reason why you got in."

Hirai had fun doing mock trial for 4 years at BHS, he said, which led to him deciding to pursue law as a career.

"I said, 'I want to do this,'" Hirai said. "So far, mock trial has been fun, so I'm hoping that the next three years will be fun as well."

Hirai wants to go into corporate law and hopefully work for a company or law firm with an international presence. Right now, his dream job would be a summer associate position with Dorsey & Whitney in Minneapolis.

Hirai was originally accepted to the U of M on violin performance, he said, but transitioned to his current fields of study, human resources and industrial relations. The summer before his freshman year, he transferred to the Carlson School of Management and decided to pursue law instead.

Hirai chose to study human resources instead of entering a pre-law program because of the focus on personal interaction and employee relations. The classes in a pre-law program are similar, he said, and studying human resources gives him a fall back plan.

Hirai chose not to do mock trial in college, after doing it for 4 years at BHS, he said. He wanted to focus instead on spending more time with friends, as mock trial takes up a lot of his time. He did a year of post-secondary enrollment option classes at BHS, which is why he's been able to complete his degree early.

Hirai passed the LSAT law school aptitude test in September, he said, after a stressful period of self-study. He kept setting benchmarks as he went along, he said, but the final week of studying was stressful.

Hirai's friends from BHS have been surprised to hear he's going to law school, he said, as they thought he was still focusing on the violin. He still plays the violin, though, he said.

Hirai's parents are Megumi and Yoshi Hirai of Brainerd. His father teaches engineering and physics at Central Lakes College.

"He doesn't show it, but he's pretty excited," Hirai said.