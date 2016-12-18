The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday heard an update from the hospital's current administrator, Richard Slieter, who was joined by Wade Brost, executive director of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Services at the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Brost was in town conducting interviews for Slieter's replacement.

Slieter, who's led the hospital since January 2007, said he'll be leaving it in a "much stronger, sustainable position than ever before." This position is due to a plan approved by the Legislature earlier this year that provides more funding for the state's mental health hospitals. The funding will support an increase to restore the Baxter hospital's capacity from 10 available beds for psychiatric patients to the original 16.

"It will mean the whole state of Minnesota will benefit from greater capacity for some of our most challenging individuals, our most fragile adults," Slieter said.

Brost explained the funding is not part of a two-year appropriation, but rather is an increase to the base appropriation to DHS.

"We do believe it will be a sustainable base appropriation, so we can increase our staffing," Brost said. "We will work strategically to do that over the course of the next year."

In addition to upping capacity at CBHHs throughout the state, 20 beds at Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center will become available as patients who no longer need treatment in a hospital are treated at a new program that provides a less intensive level of care. A competency restoration program is also planned as part of the funding.

Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom thanked Slieter for his service and asked whether these changes would equate to a return to the original intention of CBHHs—a push to keep patients closer to home rather than centralized at larger state hospital facilities.

"I don't know how it went wrong, or why or when," Nystrom said. "It seemed to go well until the wheels fell off the bus and suddenly the beds shrunk. ... It's been a real disappointment."

Slieter acknowledged this was a guiding philosophy as the CBHHs opened between 2006-10.

"I'm not really sure we did all the demographics as accurately as we could have and predicted where people were actually going to come from," he said.

He said in the first five years of operation, 55 percent of admissions to the Baxter hospital were people from one of the six counties in the region. Statistics provided by Crow Wing County show in 2011, 93 of 190 patients served in Baxter originated from Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd or Wadena counties. As of October 2016, seven patients of 48 served were local.

"That began to change as budget shortfalls occurred and we needed to do some things differently," Slieter said. "For the first time, probably starting in 2014, we were informed that we had to meet our budgets and that didn't happen previously. We were not always the best stewards of public dollars heretofore. At that time, we matched our expenses to our budget, and that's why we're sitting at 10 beds today and about 25 percent less staff than before."

Slieter said there's a chance a return to this philosophy could occur, but it's been compromised over time.

"If we built enough hospitals to serve individuals in their communities, we would have significantly excess capacity, which we had in the state hospital system at a cost that we were not able to sustain," Slieter said.

Brost said the goal is to serve people as close to home as possible, but this goal is dependent on vacancies in CBHHs.

"Most them today do not (have vacancies)," Brost said. "We are hoping as we get more capacity ... we are able to more appropriately and more frequently serve people close to their home."

Commissioner Paul Thiede said the practice of treating people wherever there is an open bed has budgetary impacts on county governments.

"If you move them from our county to somewhere else, we're probably paying the budgetary freight to get them there," Thiede said. "We're saving state-operated services money, but that's because we're paying the freight to transport them back and forth sometimes."

Brost said the state does not save money when someone is treated in a different region than from where they originate.

"The benefit that we have is we have a waiting list for all our services," Brost said. "We have more need than we have capacity at this point."

Thiede asked Slieter to clarify why staff at the hospital was reduced by 25 percent because of budget shortfalls, but would almost double with the new funding.

Slieter said the hospital was adding new disciplines in addition to increasing staff, including a psychologist, a behavioral analyst and program assistants.

"We are making the whole team more robust," Slieter said. "Some of them (patients) have some serious challenges. We've got to be ready for that and help them."

Brost added the hospital would also offer treatment on evenings and weekends, something staffing levels did not allow before.

Commissioner Rosemary Franzen asked Brost for an explanation on why counties bear the brunt of costs associated with patient care, once those patients are determined to no longer need care at hospital level.

"How come we can't get them out, and how come we pay over $1,000 a day to keep them there?" Franzen said.

Brost said each case was unique and faced different barriers, making it difficult for him to make general statements.

"There are multiple barriers, including not enough community capacity to discharge the person," Brost said. "That's usually the reason."

"We have had people where we have had a plan in place, and we weren't able to get them out," Franzen said.

She requested Brost speak with Kara Terry, community services director, on the matter once the conversation with the board was completed.

In August, employees within Crow Wing County Community Services expressed concerns with the impacts of reduced availability of beds and its financial implications for counties.

In 2015, the Legislature approved a cost shift that made county governments 100 percent responsible for a cost once shared with the state. That cost is derived from the care for patients at the Anoka facility who no longer meet medical criteria for facility-level care.

The state-licensed psychiatric hospital is one of the facilities where Crow Wing County residents are placed when in need of hospitalization for mental health care. Once Anoka staff determine a patient no longer meets the medical need to stay at the facility, the meter starts running for the county of residence—even though, according to adult services supervisor Tami Lueck, it's often seven to 10 days before notification of the change in patient status is received at the county.

At $1,309 per day for care, the costs add up quickly. Eight patients from Crow Wing County were receiving treatment in Anoka between July 2015 and June 2016. Of those, six were discharged for no longer meeting medical need. The quickest discharge took a week, while the longest discharge took 62 days. That lengthy discharge time alone cost county taxpayers $81,158.

More patients were headed to Anoka because of the reduced number of available beds at CBHHs, according to Lueck. Beds at the Anoka facility were once reserved for those requiring a higher level of care or who were more fragile, Lueck said.