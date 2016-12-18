Streaking toward success

They donned Christmas attire and enjoyed warm drinks and treats upon completion of their 5,280-foot trek. For many, it was the 24th day in a daily quest to run at least 1 mile between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Led by Jessica Waytashek, personal trainer and weight loss counselor, the Holiday Run Streak is an initiative to combat holiday weight gain.

Waytashek said she was inspired by Runner's World magazine's worldwide run streak event, in which participants tag photos and social media posts of their runs with the hashtag #rwrunstreak. She decided to organize a local version of the streak as a way to maintain accountability.

"It's a way to stay active, stay accountable," Waytashek said. "Whether you have friends locally, or you just want to be part of that national conversation to committing to it. ... I'm in the health and wellness field anyway, and I've been really inconsistent with being consistent with running."

Denise Sundquist of Brainerd was the first to sign on to Waytashek's challenge. Sundquist said it's a way to make running fun by changing up the setting and having conversations with others with the same goal. It's also about discipline, she added, something to lean on during a time of year when tempting treats and holiday gatherings make it more difficult to stay on track with health and fitness.

"I can look out and say, it's too dark, it's too windy, it's too cold, I'm too busy," Sundquist said. "It's about just saying, it's discipline, and taking that time for yourself. Otherwise, your children will take all your energy, your spouse, your work, everyone will take everything you have. It's just a 1-mile commitment, but what it really is is a commitment to say I'm going to take care of myself during the holidays."

Beyond the tangible benefits of staving off weight gain, Waytashek pointed to the mental health benefits of participating in a group challenge like the Holiday Run Streak.

"It's cheaper than therapy," Waytashek said. "It gives you that little bit of time to yourself. Or if you're not by yourself and you're running in a group, we talk about parenting struggles, what's going on in life, how to deal with different things. It is a major stress reliever. We can solve the world's problems in an hour run."

Planning it between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day also gives those participating a head start on maintaining those goals through the new year, she said.

"Now you've got this routine of thinking ahead of time of when you're going to get this exercise in, and planning your day around it," Waytashek said. "It's not necessarily about burning a bunch of calories in 1 mile. It's that commitment to yourself, that commitment to your health, and hopefully it applies to other things on how you're making choices."

Whether one is running indoors or outdoors, on a treadmill or a track, Sundquist said posts on the group's Facebook page keep one another motivated.

"There are days when people are like, 1.00 (miles) and not a step more," Sundquist said. "When you don't feel like it, you don't want to do it, you still do it. That's why people have success."

For those who choose to run outdoors in the winter, Waytashek pointed to a number of items one can wear to stay comfortable in the frigid temperatures. These include moisture-wicking clothing to keep one's sweat from freezing and becoming uncomfortable, and a product like Yaktrax, which are removable spikes to attach to running shoes.

Runner's World magazine also offers an online tool at www.runnersworld.com/what-to-wear, which helps runners plan their outfits based upon the weather conditions. For conditions like those over the weekend, the tool suggests a winter cap, sunglasses, heavy jacket, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, tights under pants and sunblock.

Running is not the only activity one can partake in to gain the benefits of a challenge or accountability group. Waytashek said any type of wellness activity could receive the same treatment, whether it's a plank or squat challenge, riding a stationary bicycle or tracking one's food and water intake. She said using private Facebook groups to remain accountable to others with similar goals is a great way to stay on track with goals.

"You could band together with a few friends and even do—most people fail on their New Year's resolutions—you could do a three-month-long accountability group," Waytashek said. "You could have friends and family that live all over the place. Get your little group together ... and make your own private group."

No matter what type of activity or goal one is trying to achieve, Waytashek pointed to a quote from motivational speaker Jim Rohn as a source of inspiration: "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going."