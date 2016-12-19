Snowplow involved in two vehicle crash east of Motley
MOTLEY - A snowplow was involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6 Saturday morning.
Officials say the crash happened near Highway 210 east of Motley, 57-year-old Jeffrey Krall of Pillager was driving a 2013 International Snowplow.
Krall was making a left turn into a driveway when his vehicle was truck by a Chrysler Town & Country van.
42-year-old Daryl Wellnitz of Staples was driving the van involved in the crash.
Wellnitz suffered non-life threatening injuries, Krall was not injured in the crash.