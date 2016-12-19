Justin is a smart, friendly boy from Brainerd who is in fifth grade and home-schooled. He is 11 and loves fishing, hunting, and camping.

Are you interested in making a new friend this winter? Justin is waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youths from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors may be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Justin or any of the 22 boys or 14 girls waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.