--- --- ---

UPDATE: Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes confirmed early Tuesday morning his department, along with the state fire marshal's office and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a fatality associated with the house fire.

--- --- ---

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at 8:11 p.m. Monday on the 5300 block of Brandon Way in Barrows after Warner called 911 to report flames he saw through their window.

Warner said dispatchers asked him and Ruesken to determine whether the fire was in the brush or in a building. When they saw it was their neighbor's home and a vehicle in the driveway, they tried to warn any possible occupants.

That's when they saw the Christmas tree burning inside the darkened home. Although unsure whether someone was inside, Ruesken said in the month they've lived across the street from the home that burned, they've witnessed their neighbor check the mail about the time they noticed the fire Monday night.

More than a dozen firefighters, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office personnel and North Memorial medical responders were on scene as the eastern half of the mobile home caved in under intense heat. In addition to Brainerd's department, the Nisswa Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

Firefighters stood on a charred, smoking deck once attached to the home, dousing the fire as it moved through the building. A detached garage, near the home, did not appear to be damaged by the fire.

With no fire hydrants nearby, a pumper truck filled a temporary pool from which the hoses drew water. A green Jeep was parked in the driveway, although its snow-covered windows indicated it had not moved at least since Friday.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes was on scene, but was unavailable to confirm whether he suspected someone was inside or provide additional details.