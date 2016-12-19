Motorcyclist dies in hospital month after crash

Armstrong was driving a motorcycle that struck another motorcycle about 1:45 p.m Nov. 6 on Highway 18, east of Brainerd. The other motorcyclist was John R. Johnson, 64, of Crosby.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Johnson was heading east on Highway 18 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Johnson was attempting to turn right into the parking lot of Oak Lawn Tavern, located at Trails End Lane, when the Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Armstrong, rear-ended his motorcycle.

Both Armstrong and Johnson were transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where they were in critical condition. The state patrol reported Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The state patrol reported Armstrong was not wearing a helmet. Johnson was wearing one.