Two of the three at-large seats, currently filled by Chip Borkenhagen and Mary Koep, will be taken over by newcomers Kevin Stunek and Jan Lambert. In ward 3, current Council President Gary Scheeler will be replaced by newcomer Dave Badeaux. All new council members will be sworn in right before the Jan. 3 meeting.

Prior to Monday night's council meeting, the council hosted a public reception for the outgoing and incoming council members. About 30 community members filled the council chambers for the meet and greet. Current council members spoke with the incoming members and other community members got the chance to meet the new faces who will be sitting on the council starting Jan. 3.

During the personnel and finance committee meeting prior to the council session, city Administrator Jim Thoreen recognized Koep's last meeting as committee chair. He commended her for her years of service in city and county government, as well as for her tenacity.

"You have always listened, we may not have always agreed, but you chaired the meeting well," Thoreen said. "I appreciate what you've done on the behalf of the citizens."

During the meeting, Mayor Ed Menk presented each outgoing member with the city's Tower Award and also welcomed the incoming council members. Scheeler, Koep and Borkenhagen have been wonderful assets to the city, he said, and the city appreciates their dedicated service. While posing for photos with their new awards, Koep and Borkenhagen took the chance to crack a joke.

"I always hate my pictures, they look just like me," Koep said.

"Pretend like you're having fun," Borkenhagen said, while posing for a photo with Menk.

"I want to thank everybody on the council," Scheeler said. "You were fun to work with and we got a lot done."

Koep has been a fixture in local government in Crow Wing County for nearly four decades. She served on the Crow Wing County Board for 16 years, in addition to 22 years on the Brainerd City Council.

Borkenhagen previously said since he won his seat in the 2012 general election, he was clear he would only serve one term.

Scheeler has served as council president since January of 2015. During his previous time on the city council, from 1998-2004, he served a stint as chair of the safety and public works committee.

Koep and Borkenhagen chose not to run for re-election, while Scheeler lost his re-election bid to Badeaux.

Stunek spent more than 40 years with the Brainerd Fire Department. He served as fire chief for more than five years before retiring in April 2015. Lambert spent 40 years in nursing and currently works at the Essentia Health-Brainerd Clinic. She has no previous elected office experience but has served on a variety of city committees, notably the planning commission.

Badeaux, meanwhile, is a political newcomer and hasn't held elected office or served on a city committee before.