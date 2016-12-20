Firefighters respond to multiple calls over weekend
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to several calls Friday afternoon through Monday morning.
On Friday:
• At 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at The Crossings, 7208 Fairview Road. They were canceled en route.
• At 6:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a residence on the 4500 block of Michelle Circle for a fire alarm. Firefighters were canceled en route.
On Saturday:
• At 9:02 p.m. firefighters were called to a crash on the 11000 block of Leisure Lane, but were canceled en route.
On Sunday:
• At 4:52 a.m. were called to a gas leak on the 7900 block of Highway 25. Firefighters provided standby assistance until the gas company arrived on scene.
On Monday:
• At 7:30 a.m. were called to the BNSF Shops, 324 West Washington St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters investigated and cleared the scene.