Neighbors report home fire, see Christmas tree ablaze inside

    Firefighters respond to multiple calls over weekend

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:03 a.m.

    The Brainerd Fire Department responded to several calls Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

    On Friday:

    • At 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at The Crossings, 7208 Fairview Road. They were canceled en route.

    • At 6:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a residence on the 4500 block of Michelle Circle for a fire alarm. Firefighters were canceled en route.

    On Saturday:

    • At 9:02 p.m. firefighters were called to a crash on the 11000 block of Leisure Lane, but were canceled en route.

    On Sunday:

    • At 4:52 a.m. were called to a gas leak on the 7900 block of Highway 25. Firefighters provided standby assistance until the gas company arrived on scene.

    On Monday:

    • At 7:30 a.m. were called to the BNSF Shops, 324 West Washington St., for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters investigated and cleared the scene.

