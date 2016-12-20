The Brainerd Police Department reported the Brainerd man was traveling west on Highway 210 when he lost control of his vehicle, went through the median ditch and struck Jill L. Davis' eastbound vehicle. Both drivers were injured and transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Davis was in serious condition Monday.

The Brainerd man is in Crow Wing County Jail pending formal criminal charges for felony criminal vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.

The Brainerd Police Department investigated the crash, as the Minnesota State Patrol was busy investigating a fatality reported five minutes earlier on Business Highway 371 and Brent Drive, south of Brainerd. Linda K. Marolt, 62, died as a result of the Business Highway 371 crash.

The Brainerd Fire Department assisted on scene with extrication in both crashes.