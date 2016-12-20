Pets of the Week
Penny Mae is 3 years old and came to HART as a stray with her kittens. Penny Mae is a sleek tortoiseshell with a short tail. She's a curious, friendly girl who enjoys attention. Penny Mae is also playful and fun. She is ready to meet you and come home with you!
Casper is a 55 pound, 9-plus-year-old neutered male Collie mix. This sweet older boy came to HART through impound but was not claimed. Casper is now ready to find a new loving forever home. He is an easy going dog who wants to please. He is house trained, and is good with cats and dogs. Do you have a place in your home and heart for Casper?
For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.