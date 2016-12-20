Billy Jefferey Bigler had his first appearance Tuesday in Crow Wing County District Court in front of Judge Erik Askegaard and was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated. Bigler was previously convicted for a DWI charge in August of 2009.

According to the probable cause court document filed against Bigler:

A personal injury crash involving two vehicles was reported at 3:20 p.m. on Highway 210, east of Inglewood Drive in Baxter. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to both vehicles and the lone female driver, Jill L. Davis' right leg was pinned, and she complained there were several other places on her body that hurt and feared multiple broken bones. Emergency responders from North Memorial Ambulance and the Brainerd Fire Department extricated Davis out of the vehicle. She was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

Officers made contact with the second driver involved, Bigler, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. An officer observed Bigler to be bleeding from the hand and his pants were torn and had what appeared to be blood on his pants, the court document stated. The defendant appeared to be disoriented and confused as he indicated he was eastbound on Highway 210 when witnesses indicated he was westbound. The officer attempted to clarify which way Bigler was driving, however Bigler continued to be confused as to his direction of travel. The defendant was unsure what happened and was not aware he crossed the median and thought another vehicle hit his vehicle as he was changing lanes causing him to lose control, the complaint stated. At one point while speaking to Bigler, the officer "detected a faint odor similar to that of an alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant, made difficult by the men's cologne/deodorant the defendant was wearing and the windy and cold weather conditions."

Bigler was transported to the Brainerd hospital.

The officer observed in the median of Highway 210 what appeared to be vehicle tracks leading from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes to the suspected point of impact in the eastbound lanes. The tracks appeared to be fresh due to ongoing snowfall. The officer spoke to a witness and co-worker of Davis, who did not observe the crash but was traveling east on Highway 210 behind Davis, as they had both left their place of employment in Pillager. The officer also spoke to a second witness who directly observed the crash as he was driving east on Highway 210 behind Bigler. The witness observed the defendant's vehicle heading west on Highway 210 losing control, entering the median and crossing over into the eastbound lanes, striking Davis' vehicle.

The officer went to the hospital and met with Bigler in an exam room and observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery, the complaint stated. The officer asked the defendant if he had been consuming alcoholic beverages and Bigler stated he had consumed two to three Long Island iced teas at Poncho and Lefty's prior to the crash, the complaint stated. Bigler stated after leaving the restaurant he was on his way to pick his child up from day care on Memorywood Drive in Baxter. The officer performed a mouth check on Bigler and administered a preliminary breath test which indicated .15.

A preliminary breath test checks the blood-alcohol level in a person. According to MedlinePlus website, when the percentage reaches 0.05 to 0.10, a person will have reduced muscle coordination, a longer reaction time and impaired judgment. A person with an alcohol level of 0.08 percent and above is considered legally drunk in most states.

The complaint stated, while the defendant was providing a breath sample, the officer was able to clearly smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage. A warrant was obtained to get a blood draw sample from Bigler.

Bigler then was cleared from the hospital and placed under arrest.

Prior to leaving the hospital, the officer spoke briefly to Davis, who was still in the emergency room. Doctors indicated she had several broken bones throughout her body.

According to the hospital, Davis remained in serious condition Tuesday.

Bigler's next court appearance will be 9 a.m. March 7, 2017.