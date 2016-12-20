Burglary leads to arrest of Pierz man

Morrison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report at 11:23 a.m. Monday by

a homeowner who reported their residence was burglarized and several items were missing.

Deputies responded to the scene and observed footprints in the snow leading to another residence.

Deputies made contact with the Pierz man and located evidence linking him to the burglary. Deputies also located several of the missing items at two different pawn shops in St Cloud.

The man was placed under arrest and during questioning admitted his involvement in the burglary. He is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal burglary charges.