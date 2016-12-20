Semitrailers crash broadside, injuring 1 driver

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Peterbilt semitrailer was west on Highway 210 and a Kenworth Construction semitrailer was north on Highway 65, when the Kenworth went through a stop sign, colliding with the Peterbilt's trailer. The Peterbilt crashed into a street sign and the Kenworth crashed into a street light, before both semitractor-trailers came to a rest in the ditch, the state patrol reported.

Jonathon T. Semmelroth, 24, Hermantown, was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center Hospital in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Peterbilt, Thomas L. Gruis, 50, Mankato, had no apparent injuries.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office assisted at the crash reported at 6:01 p.m.