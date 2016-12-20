BPU Commission: 2017 rate increases approved

Dan Kasbohm of Utility Financial Solutions went through an overview of the rates and provided recommended rate increases.

Kasbohm evaluated each service fund and showed how changing the rates affected each fund's adjusted operating income, debt coverage ratio and unrestricted cash. Each of those three areas has a recommended minimum target which should be met, he said. The minimum debt coverage ratio is required by current bond covenants.

In 2012, UFS performed a cost of service and financial projection for BPU, Kasbohm said. In subsequent years, UFS has only done a financial projection. So this year, another cost of service analysis was done, to see how the adjustments have measured up to projections, he said.

Kasbohm recommended an average 2017 rate increase of 3.9 percent for electrical customers.

BPU currently purchases energy from Minnesota Power but starting in 2019, will switch to an alternate power supplier. Because of this change, the utility's electrical rates will continue to be evaluated annually, Kasbohm said, to keep pace with these changes.

The utility includes a power cost adjustment charge per kilowatt-hour sold. It's currently adjusted at the end of the year, Kasbohm said, which doesn't align with when the power costs change in July. Because of this, he recommended making power cost adjustment charge changes in July or August. He also recommended the charge be adjusted to 1.45 cents per kWh sold, up from 1.25 cents. The recommendation includes a $1 increase for dual fuel and off peak energy charge.

The cost of service analysis for the electric department revealed the need for a 4.7 percent average increase in the customer cost of service charge for revenues to match the cost of service. As long as the difference is within 5 percent, the cost of service is essentially met, Kasbohm said.

"The last couple years of making those adjustments has been working well," Kasbohm said.

The average electric customer uses about 632 kWh per month, Kasbohm said. Under the approved recommendations, the customer would see an increase of $2.60-$3 per month on their bill.

Kasbohm recommended an average 2017 rate increase of 4.9 percent for water customers. The 4.9 percent increase for 2017 matches the projected increase presented last year.

Currently, the monthly cost of service charge for most residential customers is greater than the cost of service, Kasbohm noted. He recommended decreasing that charge by 20 cents, while adjusting the charge for other customer classes in order to more closely mirror the cost of service.

"We need a little more focus or increase on those larger meters to bring up or move toward cost of service," Kasbohm said.

Kasbohm recommended an average 2017 rate increase of 2.5 percent for wastewater customers. Last year, he suggested a 3.9 percent increase for 2017.

Kasbohm suggested the utility look into creating a repair and replacement fund for wastewater capital projects. The current wastewater treatment facility is newer, which means repair and operation costs are lower, he said. However, the day will come when those costs begin to grow, as the facility begins to age, so the utility needs to prepare for those costs.

The recommendations for residential customers include reducing the debt service charge from $9 to $8, increasing the monthly customer charge from $11.40 to $12.50 and the usage rate from $2.65 to $2.80. All of this results in an average rate increase of 1.9 percent for residential customers.

Now that the commission has approved the recommended increases, Kasbohm will finalize the rates which the commission can act on at the January meeting. The new rates will affect each class of BPU customer differently.

In other business, the commission elected a new president and vice president for 2017. Commissioner Dolly Matten was nominated for president by commissioner Lucy Nesheim, with a second from commissioner Bill Wroolie. Nesheim nominated Wroolie for vice president and both motions were approved.

Commissioners Don Samuelson and Mark O'Day were absent Tuesday.