Salvation Army donations down $2.3 million in Minn., N.D.

At this time last year, $5.3 million was donated in outstate areas of Minnesota and across North Dakota. Donations so far this year sit at $4.5 million, an $800,000 decline.

Donations in the Twin Cities are down as well—$1.5 million in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding suburbs. That's a total decline of $2.3 million across Minnesota and North Dakota.

For every hour a volunteer bell rings, an average of $30 is donated to a kettle. It's not too late to sign up to bell ring, the release stated, or to donate. Visit salvationarmynorth.org/volunteer/bellringing/ to sign up or visit www.salvationarmyusa.org and click "Ways You Can Help" to donate.

The red kettles will be on the streets until Saturday, but donations can be given to the Christmas Campaign online or via mail through Dec. 31.

The Salvation Army Northern Division has been serving Minnesota and North Dakota communities since 1886. Today, the Northern Division serves in all 140 counties of both states, providing food, shelter, clothing, youth programs and other services to more than 480,000 people per year.