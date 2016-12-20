Danielson Earns Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer award
A Crow Wing County 4-H volunteer was selected as an Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer by the state 4-H organization.
Karen Danielson, club leader for the Baxter Sandpipers 4-H club, was chosen as Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer. In her club leader role, she is an advocate for improving club experiences through observation and coaching. When young people wanted to start a science of agriculture team in 2015, Danielson committed to coaching the group without any prior experience, a news release stated. "Her commitment to building youth-centered, community-focused experiences with youth and adults has impacted many," the release added.
"Karen is a true gem not only to our program's youth, but the community as a whole," stated Courtney Johnson, Crow Wing County 4-H program coordinator, in the release. "She guides youth to learn compassion and community pride by encouraging them to participate in numerous community services projects during the year."
Danielson and one other Minnesota 4-H volunteer were chosen by a panel of judges from a list of nominees. Both honorees advance to the north central region judging, then to the national level if selected.
The National 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer Awards recognize 4-H volunteers who demonstrate exemplary service to 4-H. Each year, state 4-H programs nominate two outstanding volunteers through the 4-H Salute to Excellence Awards. The Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award is given to a person who has spent 10 or more years as a 4-H volunteer.