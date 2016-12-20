State patrol names deceased in Deerwood crash
DEERWOOD—The driver found dead Monday when his GMC Yukon Denali pickup truck crashed near Deerwood was identified as Wayne E. Lundquist, 71, of Deerwood.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the fatality at 4:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 133, northeast of Placid Lake. The GMC was traveling north on Highway 6 when it went off the road into the west ditch and crashed into several trees, before coming to a stop by hitting a large tree.
The state patrol reported Lundquist was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.