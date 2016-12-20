State patrol names deceased in Deerwood crash

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the fatality at 4:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 133, northeast of Placid Lake. The GMC was traveling north on Highway 6 when it went off the road into the west ditch and crashed into several trees, before coming to a stop by hitting a large tree.

The state patrol reported Lundquist was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.