Ask a Trooper: Window tint rules

Answer: Window tint is allowed to the immediate right and left of the driver in a commercial vehicle, but it has to allow 70 percent light transmittance instead of the 50 percent on passenger vehicles. The transmittance restriction does not apply to other windows. Code of federal regulations "49 CFR 393.60(d)" spells out the requirements; 70-75 percent light transmittance is about what factory tint measures out to be on most vehicle windows (unaltered.)

