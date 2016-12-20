Crow Wing County completes 2016 construction program

All 24 of these projects were constructed between April and October of the past year.

The estimated cost for all the projects was anticipated to be about $9.5 million. Due to lower fuel and petroleum-related costs, the final cost of these projects was $7.8 million, according to a news release.

Of this amount, funding sources used were:

• State gas tax—$4.25 million

• Grants and cost shares—$1.5 million

• Local option sales tax—$800,000

• Unorganized territories property tax - $450,000

• Property tax levy - $400,000

• Federal funds - $400,000

The 2016 program included 15 resurfacing projects, one reconstruction project, two bridge replacements, three safety/erosion control improvements, two pavement marking projects and one preventative maintenance surfacing project.