A live drive-thru Nativity is held Wednesday at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pillager, sponsored by Pillager churches Casino Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, First Lutheran Church and Eden Church. The live Nativity will happen again from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

