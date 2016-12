Miss Teen Greater Minnesota United States Vanessa Sellner (left) and Mini Miss Brainerd Eliana Gildart wrap presents Wednesday at the Brainerd Community Action gift wrapping booth at the Westgate Mall by Herberger’s. The booth is staffed with volunteers and the proceeds go to the Brainerd/Baxter Fourth of July Celebration. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch

Miss Teen Greater Minnesota United States Vanessa Sellner (left) and Mini Miss Brainerd Eliana Gildart wrap presents Wednesday at the Brainerd Community Action gift wrapping booth at the Westgate Mall by Herberger's. The booth is staffed with volunteers and the proceeds go to the Brainerd/Baxter Fourth of July Celebration. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video