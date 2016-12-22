Flames engulf home north of Brainerd

A man, who was asleep inside the home, said the smoke from the fire woke him. He was able to escape the home, which was consumed by the fire. He said he lost everything he owned in the blaze. A North Memorial Ambulance crew also responded to the scene.

14 Photo KLICK! Photo Gallery

This is the second mobile home destroyed by fire this week. A Brandon Way home fire near Barrows Monday claimed the life of 60-year-old Suzette Scheeler. And a Pillager woman Helen VanVickle was driven out of her home Wednesday as a fire in the basement caused extensive smoke damage.