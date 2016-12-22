Victims identified in Pine River head-on crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Mathews was driving with his wife, daughter and a friend. Mathews suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. One of his passengers, a 9-year-old girl, suffered a serious injury in the crash. Mikayla Hallquist, 9, Plymouth, was transported to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

As for other passengers, Mathews' wife Ariah N. Frey, 41, Wayzata, suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but their 10-year-old daughter, Yza Frey, didn't have an apparent injury. Ariah Frey was also transported to the Brainerd hospital. All the occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, the state patrol reported.

The other driver, Michael E. Johnson, 60, Pine River, suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the Brainerd hospital.

Mathews was driving north on the highway and was struck head-on by a Ford van driven by Johnson. The state patrol stated Johnson was traveling south on the highway and crossed the centerline, striking the Mathews' vehicle head-on when attempting a left-hand turn into a driveway. Road conditions were wet at the time.

The crash was reported at 6:36 p.m. was north of Pine River at milepost 62.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Backus Police Department assisted at the scene.