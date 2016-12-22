Local couple recognized for community service

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk presented Matthies and his wife Evelyn with the city's Tower Award, in honor of their volunteerism and community service over the years.

Matthies said he was totally surprised by the award. Evelyn was in on the deception, he said, but she didn't know she was also going to be honored.

Matthies, 81, has served on the commission since 1991 and has decided to step down from his post. He won't apply for reappointment and will instead let someone else fill the seat he has filled for 25 years.

The commission is responsible for updating the lists of available police officers and firefighters the city can hire, Menk said. There's probably not many, if any, firefighters or police officers who predate Matthies' time on the commission, Menk said.

"His work on that committee has been a big influence on the city," Menk said.

A seasoned diver, Matthies has often been called by the community to do a job many would not want to do. Since he started diving in the 1950s, he's recovered more than 90 drowning victims from bodies of water throughout the region. Today, county sheriffs have their own recovery teams, so he hasn't been called for years.

"And I don't miss it," Matthies said. "Fine with me if they never call me again."

Evelyn Matthies is a well-known local painter, active member of The Crossing Arts Alliance and played a role in converting the former Franklin Middle School into the Franklin Arts Center. She is a retired teacher who taught art to more than 9,000 students over 30 years at Central Lakes College. Her Porthole Gallery adjoins her husband's diving school on Washington Street in Brainerd.

Dec. 22 was already a special day for Bill and Evelyn Matthies, Menk said, as it's the anniversary of their first date. They've both contributed much to the community, he said, and the Tower Award is a fitting recognition.

"We're trying to honor people who do a lot for the community," Menk said. "There's a lot of people who do a lot without asking for anything back."