Disabled vet families have merrier Christmas after charity donations

Team leader Steve Eisenreich said the assistance alleviates the weight veterans feel when cash isn't readily available.

"It takes the pressure off these families, trying to provide something for their kids," he said.

The group makes the donations so veterans who have served their country honorably and may be short of money are treated with the same dignity as those who can freely provide Christmas on their own, Eisenreich said.

"We don't do this because we feel sorry for families," he said. "We do this because they deserve it."

Although the group doesn't cater to disabled veterans exclusively, many of the veterans they select happen to be disabled because being disabled makes it harder to work and make money.

Eisenreich read off a message from a veteran family in Brainerd who said the money received from Homeless and Wounded Warriors Minnesota saved them from having to choose between paying bills and buying Christmas presents for their kids.

"Your and your group's generosity has definitely helped restore our belief in Christmas miracles," the message said.

That was only one of the families the group helped this year.

Jenifer, 48, did two tours in Iraq as a 92F, or a petroleum specialist. Her daughter and two grandchildren (ages 9 and 4) live with her in Albert Lea. Her daughter only works part time, and although Jenifer is classified as 100 percent disabled due to post-traumatic stress disorder, she sometimes needs to pick up the rest of the family's financial needs. She said she was very thankful to Homeless and Wounded Warriors Minnesota for the donation.

"It made things a lot easier this year, and I'm very appreciative of that gift," she said. "It was overwhelming, actually."

A local couple was also interviewed by the Dispatch. Justin, 30, and Ashley, 26, live in Little Falls.

Justin was in the National Guard, deployed to Iraq for a tour that lasted from 2006-2007, and he received a traumatic brain injury. Justin doesn't work, but Ashley is paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs as his caregiver.

Asked to describe what living with a TBI was like, Justin was quite blunt.

"It sucks," he said. "It sucks, dude. I tell you what, I wish it had never happened."

Because of his injuries, Justin struggles to remember things like appointments or when to take his medication. He relies on Ashley to remind him, but she sometimes must stay home to take care of their three girls (ages 12, 7 and 4) while he goes to VA appointments without her.

"It does make things a little bit more ... stressful ... but that's the easier road than trying to pack up our kids and bring them to the VA, which just creates more chaos," she said.

The girls sometimes don't understand why Justin, who also has PTSD, reacts strongly to triggers like fireworks going off.

"Our oldest daughter, she understands it for the most part, but the other two seem to struggle with it," Ashley said.

The oldest two girls are enrolled in a military kids' club, so they can be around other kids whose parents are veterans, and relate to the shared experience of tough times.

The oldest girl lives with Ashley's mom, and the middle child lives with the child's mother. Justin and Ashley also pay child support, so money is usually tight.

"Financially, it's almost always a struggle," she said. "But, we make do with what we have."

This Christmas, the family will continue their tradition of making cookie plates with four to five dozen of each kind of cookie, which they then hand out to family and others.

The donation from Homeless and Wounded Warriors left Justin speechless.

"I don't know anything I can really say, except thank you," he said. "These guys didn't have to do it."

Those interested in donating may contact Eisenreich at 320-267-0376.