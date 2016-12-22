Excelsior Road assessments may be on high side

The current estimated front footage cost is $68 per foot. The project, described as the residential portion of Excelsior Road, is expected to have a total cost of $557,312.

About 20 percent of the frontage property on the road is not able to be assessed, based on configuration of corner lots and back-lot frontage. The project has 42 assessable lots.

In his written report to the council, Welch said this means assessable costs for the project are being spread among fewer properties, resulting in higher assessments. Welch said as the city allowed the property to develop with back lots on the frontage road, the council should consider picking up additional costs to make assessments more equitable. Welch noted Fairview Road as an example where the city picked up about half the project cost because the south side of the city street was adjacent to Highway 210 and without an ability to assess those costs.

Welch noted there are future projects where this issue will come into play—Jasperwood Drive and Clearwater Road, between Kimberlee Drive and Rockrose Drive.

Welch went through the plans with the council Tuesday, asking if the city should pick up the added cost to build the street to a 10-ton strength. Building to that level means 4 inches of pavement. A typical city street in Baxter has 3.5 inches of pavement. Welch said WSN is recommending the city pick up the costs for the increased blacktop.

The council also considered lighting costs, which could mean a cost of $150,000 to $175,000.

Trevor Walter, public works director, said the street already has three more lights than an average Baxter city street.

The lights are also more than 20 years old. Walter said even if the city just replaced the existing lights, the upgrade would likely make it brighter.

Council member Todd Holman said some neighbors want to take lights out and others would like more. Holman said Excelsior is a street with higher traffic volumn and as it comes off a lit commercial corridor, he thought it should be consistent with the light pattern.

Walter suggested adding two more lights for a total of 11 for consistent lighting. Josh Doty, community development director, said the brighter street for greater safety doesn't have to equate to glare to disturb the neighbors as shielding can be used and present a much better option in terms of glare into people's homes.

Welch asked if the city would assess the lighting cost or have it be a city cost.

Holman said he thought it was a city cost as it would be hard to argue a benefit to the properties to add two lights.

The project is slated for 2017.