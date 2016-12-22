Crow Wing County invites public comment on 2017 AIS plan

The 2017 AIS plan can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on "Crow Wing Listens." Written comments on the plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and may be submitted at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

The county board will review the proposed plan at a meeting in early 2017. The meeting will be in the county board room on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse at 326 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Crow Wing County was allocated $450,000 by the state Legislature to assist in the prevention of the spread of AIS within county lakes and rivers in 2017. The AIS plan proposes to accomplish this through several approaches, including:

• Boat landing inspections—Each of the nearly 200 public and private boat ramps is assigned a risk classification. The classification is based on the use, location and infested status of each landing and ranges from low to very high risk. About 17,000 hours of inspection will be conducted on 55 landings in Crow Wing County in 2017. Since 2014, more than $700,000 has been allocated to cover the cost of boat landing inspections.

• Decontamination units—The county plans to operate the AIS decontamination station at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility that will be open daily to the public, free of charge. Watercraft decontamination consists of a very hot water rinse used to kill zebra mussels, and if needed, a high-pressure spray to remove material from boats, motors, trailers and personal gear.

• Treatment of Eurasian water milfoil—Crow Wing County has nine lakes infested with milfoil that also have a public access. As in previous years, funds will be allocated for chemical or biological treatment of milfoil in these lakes.

• Education and awareness—Since 2014, Crow Wing County has allocated more than $22,000 directly to lake associations to conduct an education outreach campaign to their members. Associations representing more than 30 lakes have participated. In 2017, the county plans to again offer this program. In addition, the county plans to use targeted signage, print media and news releases as well as radio, TV and other advertising. Since 2014, about $80,000 has been allocated to covering the costs of AIS-related education and awareness programs.

• Innovation/special projects—The county plans to continue to work with area lake associations and an environmental lab to conduct veliger testing in 2017.