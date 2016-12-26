Lainee's home for Christmas

In October, it was unclear whether Wallin's 5-year-old daughter Lainee Balsimo would ever return home. Doctors contemplated two options for Lainee, diagnosed with one of the rarest childhood cancers with multiple relapses—a risky surgery or end-of-life care.

"I didn't even know if I could handle seeing her on a ventilator again, not knowing if she was going to live or die," Wallin said.

That's when what Wallin described as her "primitive" drive to save her child kicked in, and she began a number of integrative health and medicine treatments with the guidance of doctors.

"I said, 'I don't care what cures this girl, as long as something does,'" Wallin said. "'So let's do literally everything.'"

These treatments—including medicinal marijuana, frankincense, chaga mushroom tea and a long list of others—coincided with shrinkage of Lainee's tumor and a dramatic turnaround in her prognosis. She will join baby brother Brian and her mother around the tree Christmas morning, after a long and agonizing 16 months that began with what seemed like typical growing pains.

Growing pains to growing cancer

Lainee was born March 9, 2011, two weeks ahead of schedule and healthy. The product of a fast labor, Lainee was colicky and difficult in her first six months before becoming "the easiest baby ever," Wallin, 27, said.

The spunky girl loves the ubiquitous movie "Frozen" and is a cautious and thoughtful rules-follower, a trait Wallin attributed to her waiting until she was 16 months old to walk.

When Lainee was 3, her brother Brian Phillips was born, and she loved and nurtured him from the beginning.

In May 2015 at age 4, Lainee donated her beautiful, long, curly blonde hair to an organization making wigs for people with cancer. Unbeknownst to Lainee or her mom at the time, cancer was beginning to make headway within Lainee's own tiny body.

In August, Lainee began to complain of pain in her arms and legs. Wallin also noticed her daughter pulled her right arm through her shirt with no problem, but used her right arm to pull her left arm through. She thought little of it, chalking up the complaints from Lainee to normal growing pains. She even brought her to the chiropractor and was told perhaps Lainee's hip was out of alignment.

Around the same time Wallin acquired a new job as a guardian ad litem with the state, Lainee began experiencing low-grade fevers. With her daughter's temperatures running no more than 1 degree above normal, Wallin brought her and Brian to day care as usual and went to work, continuing to operate as a single working mom.

On Sept. 19, 2015, Lainee was lethargic and whiny. Wallin said she started to wonder whether her daughter had contracted Lyme disease. The family went on a bicycle ride on the Paul Bunyan State Trail that day.

"In my mind, that's crazy once you find out what else happened," Wallin said.

Three days later, Wallin dropped Lainee off at day care early in the morning, expecting to pick her up after a scheduled court hearing as part of her job. When she left the courtroom, Wallin had a voicemail from the day care informing her Lainee, who had a fever, was sleeping on a cot all morning and did not want to get up.

Having already scheduled a doctor's appointment for the same day for both kids—for Lainee to check on her arm, and for Brian for his 9-month-old wellness check—she brought them home and waited for the 3 p.m. appointment. Lainee's mood was fine, Wallin said, but all she wanted to do was lay down and watch TV. She wouldn't eat, but she drank water.

When she arrived at the Lakewood Health System clinic in Staples, Lainee's symptoms still appeared so mild, the doctor completed Brian's check-up first. An X-ray was taken of her arm and nothing of concern was found. The doctor also took Lainee's blood and told Wallin she could go home, since test results would not be back for a couple hours.

By the time Wallin got the kids situated in the car, drove the 30 minutes home and was unloading, she received a call from the doctor: Lainee's white blood cell counts were abnormal, she said, and Wallin should bring her to the emergency room to be monitored. The three returned to Staples, where Wallin said she sat in the waiting room, with both kids in tow, for several hours with no information.

"I ended up throwing this tantrum, which was the first of many," Wallin said. "I reverted to a very primitive place that I didn't know existed."

A doctor came to discuss Lainee's "extremely high" white blood cell counts. The counts were so high, the doctor told her, they were akin to someone suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. The doctor ordered a chest X-ray and a stomach ultrasound and told Wallin no matter what, they intended to transport Lainee via ambulance to Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Wallin scrambled to find someone to care for Brian while Lainee was tested. Within minutes, Wallin said, the doctor returned with news the young mother never expected to hear.

"He goes, 'I'm so sorry to tell you this, but from the stomach ultrasound, we found a mass. Based on the blood results, I'm confident that she has cancer,'" Wallin said.

With Brian's care accounted for, Lainee and Wallin got into an ambulance and began the trip to the Twin Cities—in the nick of time, based on the rapid deterioration of Lainee's health over the next few hours.

"She ended up getting morphine on the way down, because she was in so much pain," Wallin said.

At 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2015, the ambulance dropped Lainee and Wallin off at the hospital, where they would remain for the next 109 days.

Tragedy, compounded

The first few days were a whirlwind of tests, doctors and Wallin telling her story over and over to each person who asked.

"I didn't even know what an oncologist was," Wallin said. "At this point, I'd told this story 100 times. ... I yelled at so many people. It sucked. I had to apologize so much. I said, 'I just found out my kid has cancer, I'm not telling you again.'"

Soon after arrival, Lainee began experiencing respiratory issues. A CT scan revealed there was no tumor in her stomach; rather, eight tumors in her chest cavity—including a large one—protruded into her stomach and were shifting her heart to the right side of her body.

Meanwhile in Brainerd, a different sort of tragedy was about to strike Wallin's family. Four days after Lainee was rushed to the hospital, Wallin's grandfather, Brainerd Mayor James Wallin, died. His death was unexpected and came just hours after he offered to pay his granddaughter's rent, an effort to help in some way while she faced her daughter's diagnosis.

"I missed his funeral, which was devastating for me, because he was such an important person in my life," Wallin said.

Wallin was also struggling with separation from her baby, Brian, from whom she had never spent a night away. During the four months Lainee remained at the hospital, Wallin returned to Brainerd once a week to see her son, who was in the care of her best friend, Melissa Storstad. On those days, Lainee's father, Gary Balsimo, would stay in the hospital.

"Four months of staying in the hospital, with only seeing my son one day a week, he thought Melissa was his mom. He thought I was like his aunt. That was another devastating piece," Wallin said. "I missed his first steps, his first birthday, the list goes on and on and on. I wasn't there for Christmas, I wasn't there for Thanksgiving, and other people spent those firsts with him. People that love him, but it wasn't me."

A rare diagnosis

Back at the hospital, Wallin said doctors began to have an idea of the type of cancer it could be. She was approached by doctors researching pleuropulmonary blastoma. The international registry for the rare cancer is based at Children's.

The doctors explained the cancer they believed Lainee had was very rare—so rare, in fact, Lainee became the seventh child documented with the particular type of PPB she was diagnosed with soon after, Wallin said. They asked Wallin's permission to gather samples of Lainee's tumors as part of the research into the disease.

"I wasn't showering or eating. I looked crazy, and I was acting crazy," Wallin said. "I did sign all of the consent forms. I said to do whatever you want with that cancer, just get it out of my kid's body."

The research into PPB—according to Dr. Kris Ann Schultz, director of the Comprehensive Care Center for Pleuropulmonary Blastoma and Related Rare Diseases—focuses on associations the rare childhood disease has with other types of cancers. The lung cancer is linked with DICER1 syndrome, an inherited syndrome that increases one's risk of certain types of cancers. One in 10,000 people have this syndrome, although many never develop cancers, or develop other cancers of the kidney, thyroid or ovaries.

The registry collects information from diagnosed children all over the world, including medical records, family history, CT scans and tumor tissue, to develop better ways to diagnose and treat PPB.

"We test different medications against those tumor tissues, to try to develop less toxic and more effective therapies," Schultz said.

Because PPB is so rare, physicians often never have heard of it, much less have experience with it. Schultz said it's common for children with PPB to present symptoms of pneumonia that do not improve with antibiotics.

"That's why we want to focus on what the associations are," Schultz said. "We think that knowledge is power, so we're trying to be aware of family history and looking for any clues."

Lainee's respiratory issues worsened and she was intubated and sedated to ensure her oxygen levels remained high enough. Later, doctors switched her to a tracheotomy tube, but she remained on a ventilator for much of those four months.

In November 2015, about two months after Lainee arrived at the hospital, doctors performed major surgery to remove the large tumor and the lower lobe of her left lung.

"They basically grinded her lung ... like a watermelon," Wallin said. "They thought it was all necrotic, and they thought the chemo regimen would take care of it."

After two months of physical therapy and recovery, Lainee was able to return home Jan. 9, although she would continue chemotherapy treatments every three weeks and scans every three months.

A grim outlook—then, hope

While home, Wallin said the family was determined to take advantage of every moment they had.

"She wasn't going to preschool, but I brought her to her preschool graduation. We made a little garden. ... She helped me water it every day," Wallin said.

On the 11th of 12 rounds of chemo, Lainee's first scan since she left the hospital revealed a new tumor in her lung. She again went in for major surgery, the same type as before.

After recovery and her final round of chemotherapy, a post-chemo scan six weeks later showed the young girl's cancer had returned a third time—where the lower lobe of her lung once was and in her brain. The treatment protocol required daily radiation, forcing Wallin to move with her children to an apartment in the Twin Cities.

Amid the chaos, the family still found time for fun. They went on adventures when they could. Each day of radiation, Lainee would dress up in a Halloween costume. Sometimes, Wallin would dress up, too.

"She'd make me go in my coronation dress as Anna (from Frozen) or whatever," Wallin said.

In late September, Lainee underwent surgery to remove the brain tumor and a small part of her brain.

"It was an ideal part of her brain," Wallin said. "The biggest risk that she had was she would not be able to process part of her peripheral vision."

The tumor in Lainee's chest cavity remained, and doctors told Wallin the next scans would determine whether the 5-year-old would undergo a risky surgery or begin end-of-life care. The surgery, Wallin said, would entail making an incision so large it would open half of Lainee's body and would require at least three months of recovery.

In a state of desperation, Wallin began seeking second opinions and researching as many alternative treatments as she could. She certified Lainee for medical marijuana. She diffused oils and rubbed them on Lainee's tumor sites. She brewed tea she called a "witch's brew" of ginger, turmeric and frankincense, or chaga mushroom tea. She fed Lainee juices packed with fresh fruits and vegetables and gave her vitamins and fish oil supplements.

"It's a lot of information, and it's not really any definitive information," Wallin said of the research. "That's why I liked the guidance of a doctor, so I can sift through (it)."

On Oct. 27, Lainee went in for scans. Anxious, Wallin said they arrived an hour and a half early, just as many of the intensive care unit doctors who'd worked with Lainee in the early days of her disease arrived. One doctor appeared to recognize Wallin, before he looked down at Lainee and the recognition became clear.

"He just stops and goes, 'Good for us,'" Wallin said. "And then he goes, 'Good for you.'"

Instead of the choice between two frightening options, the scans revealed a different reality: Lainee's tumor shrunk so much in that time, neither surgery nor end-of-life care remained on the table.

The next day, Wallin packed up their apartment in a matter of hours and returned home to live a "normal life," as doctor's put it, for at least the next three months. Lainee's last scan on Nov. 15 showed continued improvement in her prognosis.

In the moment

Gratitude for the tremendous support from the community, her family, friends and fellow parents facing childhood cancer—along with changes to her own philosophy on life—are some of the things Wallin points to as silver linings to Lainee's illness.

Dozens of organizations, businesses and individuals have contributed money and time to make life for the family a little easier to bear. Numerous benefits were organized in support of Lainee.

"That's the piece that gives me goosebumps," Wallin said. "If I could go through and tell you all of the different things people have done for us ... and these people don't even know me. And they have grown to love my family, and as a result, in my mind, they have become my family."

Wallin started a new job the beginning of December after she was unable to work the entirety of Lainee's illness. It's been a humbling experience for her, she said, as someone who's goal-oriented with a bachelor's degree to take a minimum-wage position. But it's with a day care, meaning Wallin can bring Lainee and Brian with her to work.

"Who's this about right now? It's not about me. I need to cherish every moment I have with her," Wallin said.

Lainee's taught her to let go of many things she felt she needed to control before, and she's relaxed her rigid approach to life.

"You live like a rock star, but just like with none of the benefits. We're just winging it all the time," Wallin said. "It's really helped me to think about how I want to walk through the world, and really re-evaluate what's important. ... I don't know how long our lives will be revolved around this. It could be years. It could be a couple months. It's a crazy way to live."

Living in the moment, Wallin said, means not looking further ahead than the next scan.

"Those scans determine what's next, and we don't get to live past that," she said. "We live scan to scan. And right now, we're just so happy to be back home."

How to help

Interested in helping Wallin, Lainee and Brian?

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/xd4w77da to contribute to the GoFundMe page set up for Lainee.

Wallin also has an account at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union to which contributions can be made.

Wallin said another way to help Lainee is to continue having conversations about childhood cancer, by "letting our representatives know that 4 percent of government funding for cancer research is set aside for research of childhood cancer—and that that amount is not acceptable."