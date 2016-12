Lydia, Scott, Sophia and Melissa Magnuson pose for a photo. The Magnusons had a fire in their home last year, which meant they spent the holidays in a rented cabin. Submitted photo

The Magnuson family weren't able to spend Christmas last year in their Aitkin-area home, after a fire a few months before. They spent the holidays last year in a rented cabin, but were back in their home for the holidays this year.