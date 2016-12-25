CLC recognized for friendliness for veterans

Each year, the list of Military Friendly Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

"Military Friendly School is a designation reserved for those schools who strive towards and succeed in the areas that matter most in helping veterans make the transition from the military to school and ultimately satisfying careers in the civilian world," said Jane Birkholz, dean of student success at CLC, in a news release. "Central Lakes College, in partnership with the campus Veterans Resource Center, is proud to have achieved the Military Friendly School designation for 2017."

More than 1,700 schools participated in the 2017 survey and 1,273 were awarded with the designation. Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

CLC was also recently recognized as a Top School in the Military Advanced Education and Transition 2017 Guide to Colleges and Universities, measuring best practices in military and veteran education.

"The Military Advanced Education and Transition Guide profiles a higher education institution on its military culture, financial assistance programs, flexibility and support, both online and on-campus," Birkholz said in the release. "This honor attests to our campus-wide commitment to our military veterans and their families and our continuing investment in their success."

The 2017 guide is printed in the December issue of Military Advanced Education and Transition and is also published in a searchable database online.