Gift to benefit CLC scholarship fund

"This is an incredible gift and will have a lasting impact on our students who come to CLC from the Cuyuna Range," said Jana Shogren, director of resource development at the CLC Foundation, in a news release. "We are honored to carry out Terry's wishes through his scholarship fund."

"We are sincerely thankful for the opportunity to touch so many students' lives with this gift from Terry," said CLC President Hara Charlier in the release. "His legacy and passion for students will live on with every student impacted with this scholarship fund."

Skone was born and raised in the Deerwood area and lived there most of his life. He graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School, class of 1958, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, class of 1962. He then furthered his education at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis., graduating in 1967.

Skone owned/directed Deerwood Bank for 42 years. Before dying in May 2015, Skone was involved in several community groups and service organizations.

"Terry was a charter member of the CLC Foundation and believed deeply in the mission to help remove barriers to students attaining post-secondary education," said John Ohlin, president and CEO of Deerwood Bank and a CLC Foundation board member, in the release.