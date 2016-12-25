Rollover crash ejects man

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Taylor L. Elgin, 25, of Princeton, was traveling north at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Highway 169, near 100th Avenue. The vehicle lost control, went into the center median and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Elgin, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the crash report, was ejected.

Elgin was transported to St. Cloud Hospital. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.